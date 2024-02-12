JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi's Amity International School receives bomb threat email, search operation on

The Amity International School in Delhi's Pushp Vihar received an email regarding a bomb threat on Monday morning, prompting police to launch a search operation, officials said.
Last Updated 12 February 2024, 09:11 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: The Amity International School in Pushp Vihar here received an email regarding a bomb threat on Monday morning, prompting police to launch a search operation, officials said.

A thorough checking of the school premises is being done by a bomb detection squad which has found nothing suspicious so far, a Delhi Police officer said.

No immediate reaction was available from the school administration on the matter.

"An email was received today morning at around 3.10 am at Amity International School, Pushp Vihar regarding a bomb threat. A thorough checking of the school is being done through BDT but nothing found yet," the police officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 12 February 2024, 09:11 IST)
India NewsDelhiCrime

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT