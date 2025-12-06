Mysuru-based school conducts multiple literary competitions ahead of Panorama International Lit Fest 2026

<p>Mysuru: A Mysuru-based school has conducted essay, poetry and story writing competitions for students, as a precursor to the seventh Panorama International Literature Festival (PILF) 2026, scheduled to commence next month.</p><p>Preeth Padmanabhan Nambiar, president, Writers Capital International Foundation, and chairman, Panorama International Literature, Arts and Book Festivals, said, KNC Global Innovative School, Mysuru, had organised the literary competitions ahead of PILF 2026, in an effort to foster literary talent and environmental consciousness among students.</p><p>He said, “The school is among the select educational institutions across India, chosen to host student-centric programmes in celebration of PILF 2026’s central theme, ‘Prithvi: The Element of Earth’. All competitions revolved around the topic ‘Our Earth, Our Responsibility’, encouraging the participants to reflect deeply, think independently, and articulate their thoughts with clarity and confidence”.</p>.From Banu Mushtaq to Vir Das: Bangalore Lit Fest set to begin on December 6.<p>Preeth Padmanabhan Nambiar, a Mysuru-based writer, said, “The events generated considerable creative enthusiasm on campus, providing the young minds a platform to explore themes concerning the planet, society, and personal introspection, while introducing them to a global movement that promotes creative expression and intellectual development”.</p>.<p>He said, “The PILF, recognised as the world’s longest-running literature festival, will be conducted in hybrid mode with select offline sessions, bringing together creative voices from 87 countries. The month-long festival will run from January 1 to February 14, 2026. Through its dedicated academic outreach arm, the International Research Exchange (IRE), PILF is organising similar literary competitions in select schools and colleges worldwide, to inspire the younger generation to volunteer for planetary conservation”.</p>