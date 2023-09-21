Home
Delhi's minimum temperature settles two notches above normal at 27.3 degrees Celsius

A generally cloudy sky is expected during the day, the India Meteorological Department said in a bulletin.
The minimum temperature in Delhi settled two notches above normal at 27.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the weather office said.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around the 36-degree-Celsius mark, it said.

A generally cloudy sky is expected during the day, the India Meteorological Department said in a bulletin.

The relative humidity at 8:30 am was recorded at 80 per cent, it said.

According to Central Pollution Control Board data, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category with a reading of 110.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

