DMRC completes underground tunnel on Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor

A 97-metre-long tunnel boring machine (TBM) broke through on Saturday morning at Chhatarpur Mandir station after boring an 860-metre-long tunnel, they said.
PTI
05 October 2024

Published 05 October 2024
Delhi Metro

