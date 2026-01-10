Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Gold found while digging earth to build house in Karnataka's Gadag district

The government has taken possession of the 470 grams gold comprising various forms of ornaments, including necklace and earrings.
Last Updated : 10 January 2026, 18:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 January 2026, 18:53 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakagadag

Follow us on :

Follow Us