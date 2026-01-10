<p>Palghar: A 3.2 magnitude tremor was felt in parts of Palghar district in coastal Maharashtra on Saturday evening, causing brief panic, officials said.</p>.<p>No casualties or damage to property were reported, said Vivekanand Kadam, chief of District Disaster Management Cell.</p>.Multiple tremors jolt parts of Rajkot district in Gujarat, trigger panic; no damage reported.<p>The tremor occurred at 7:10 pm with its origin at a depth of 5 km and epicentre located 84 km north of Mumbai, he said.</p>.<p>Residents in some areas reported feeling light vibrations, prompting a few people to run out of their homes.</p>.<p>Palghar district falls in a seismically sensitive zone and has experienced low to moderate tremors in the past. </p>