Tremor recorded in Palghar district of Maharashtra

No casualties or damage to property were reported, said Vivekanand Kadam, chief of District Disaster Management Cell.
Last Updated : 10 January 2026, 18:47 IST
Published 10 January 2026, 18:47 IST
