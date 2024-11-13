Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

DUSU election results to be announced on November 21

Given the widespread defacement of public spaces by campaign materials, the Delhi High Court had stayed the results.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 09:43 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2024, 09:43 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi UniversityDUSUDelhi University Students Union

Follow us on :

Follow Us