Education ministry removes NIOS chairperson after driver, who alleged caste discrimination, kills self

According to an official order issued by the ministry, Saroj Sharma has been repatriated to her parent department, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 04:00 IST

Published 25 October 2024, 04:00 IST
