Elderly physician found dead in south Delhi house; robbery suspected

New Delhi: A 63-year-old general physician was found dead with his hands tied in his house in Jangpura Extention here on Friday evening, police said.

Police have suspected it to be a case of robbery as the house was ransacked, a senior officer said.

A PCR call was received at about 6.50 PM. Local police which responded to the call found Dr Chander Paul, the victim, in the kitchen of his house.

"His hands were tied and suspected to be smothered to death."

During the time of incident, he was alone at home. His wife Dr Neela Paul is also a doctor in Delhi government hospital, the officer said.