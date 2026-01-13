Menu
EWS income criteria for hospital treatment enhanced to Rs 5 lakh: Delhi High Court

A bench of Justices stated that the facility could be availed at all government hospitals and private hospitals built on land allotted at concessional rates.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 08:57 IST
Published 13 January 2026
India News

