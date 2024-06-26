Excise Policy case: Delhi court reserves order on CBI plea seeking 5-day custody of Kejriwal

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday (June 26) reserved the order on CBI plea seeking custody of Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, PTI reported.
The CBI has sought 5-day custody of Kejriwal after arresting him on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court allowed Kejriwal to withdraw his plea challenging the June 21 interim order by the Delhi High Court which stayed the bail granted to him by the district court in a money laundering case in liquor policy scam case.
More to follow...
Published 26 June 2024, 09:14 IST