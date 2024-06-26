Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Excise Policy case: Delhi court reserves order on CBI plea seeking 5-day custody of Kejriwal

The CBI arrested Kejriwal on Wednesday.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 26 June 2024, 09:14 IST
Last Updated : 26 June 2024, 09:14 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday (June 26) reserved the order on CBI plea seeking custody of Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, PTI reported.

The CBI has sought 5-day custody of Kejriwal after arresting him on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court allowed Kejriwal to withdraw his plea challenging the June 21 interim order by the Delhi High Court which stayed the bail granted to him by the district court in a money laundering case in liquor policy scam case.

More to follow...

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 June 2024, 09:14 IST
India NewsCBIDelhiArvind Kejriwal

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT