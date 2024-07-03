Excise policy 'scam': Delhi High Court to hear Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea in CBI case on July 5

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday approached the Delhi High Court seeking bail in the corruption case registered by the CBI in connection with the alleged excise policy scam.

The Delhi High Court to hear Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea on July 5, reports LiveLaw.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener was arrested by the CBI on June 26 from Tihar Jail, where he is still lodged in judicial custody in a connected money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

He has already challenged his arrest in the CBI case and the plea is pending before the high court.