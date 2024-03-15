Excise 'scam': Court refuses to stay proceedings against Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons

New Delhi: A sessions court on Friday refused to stay the proceedings against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal before a magisterial court on the ED's complaint against him for skipping summons in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Syal directed Kejriwal to approach the metropolitan magistrate for exemption from personal appearance in the matter.

Kejriwal had moved the sessions court against the order passed by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra asking him to appear before her on March 16.