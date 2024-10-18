Home
Excise 'scam': Supreme Court adjourns to Oct 25 businessman's plea against HC order denying him bail

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan deferred the matter after the CBI sought time to file reply in the matter.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 08:34 IST

Published 18 October 2024, 08:34 IST
