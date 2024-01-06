Explained | What is the Mohalla clinic scam

Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party is once more under the scanner, this time due to Mohalla clinics - their flagship healthcare system in Delhi.

Allegations of 'fake' lab tests have been levied against these neighbourhood clinics that have been set up all over the nation's capital. Now, acting on the recommendation of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, who has often been at loggerheads with AAP, the Centre has ordered a CBI probe into the allegations against the clinics that are at the very centre of AAP's welfare model.

An enquiry by the Vigilance department has shown that at least seven Mohalla clinics operate dubiously. They get lakhs of tests done on dummy patients, and the payments go to private diagnostic firms.

As per the report, there were 3,092 records of different patients with the same mobile number -- 9999999999 -- while in the case of 999 patients, their mobile numbers were repeated 15 or more times.

Similarly, 11,657 patients patients had the mobile number 'zero' registered against their names while in the case of 8,251 patients, the mobile number column was left blank. As many as 400 patients had a single-digit phone number.

"It is indicative of a scam running in hundreds of crores (of rupees)", an official said.