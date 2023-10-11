Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

False cases being filed against AAP leaders, campaign under way to end party: Kejriwal

Kejriwal made the claims after AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, whose premises were raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday, met the Delhi chief minister at his residence.
Last Updated 11 October 2023, 08:57 IST

Follow Us

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday alleged there is a campaign underway to end the AAP and asserted that false cases are being filed against party leaders.

Kejriwal made the claims after AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, whose premises were raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday, met the Delhi chief minister at his residence.

The ED raided Khan's premises in Delhi as part of a money-laundering investigation against him and some others. The searches were undertaken under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and three-four premises were covered, official sources said.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Khan, the AAP chief said, 'There have been 170 cases filed against our (AAP) leaders but the judgments in 140 of those cases have been in our favour.'

'In the last few months, they have started arresting our senior leaders and ministers. The raids being carried out are part of a campaign that is underway to end the AAP,' he added.

Kejriwal alleged that there are no inquiries by the ED or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in BJP-ruled states and claimed that the saffron party's aim is not to end corruption but trouble opposition leaders.

'We have seen how those people who were called corrupt by Modiji are now part of the BJP. They have inducted corrupt people from opposition parties into their fold,' he added.

Reiterating that the AAP is a party of patriots, Kejriwal claimed that there is an atmosphere of fear in the country.

'People are leaving India and moving to other countries,' he alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 11 October 2023, 08:57 IST)
India NewsAAPDelhiIndian PoliticsArvind Kejriwal

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT