Five Azerbaijan nationals held at Delhi airport for smuggling gold worth Rs 2.4 crore

The accused persons, comprising one female passenger, were intercepted after their arrival from Dubai on April 30, the statement released by the customs department said.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 May 2024, 10:36 IST
Comments

New Delhi: Five Azerbaijan nationals have been arrested by customs officials for allegedly smuggling into the country gold worth over Rs 2.4 crore at the international airport here, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

The accused persons, comprising one female passenger, were intercepted after their arrival from Dubai on April 30, the statement released by the customs department said.

"On personal search of the said passengers, gold items in the form of jewellery, wire, belt buckle and handbag handle etc, totally weighing 3.5 kg valued at Rs 2.44 crore were recovered from them," it read.

The accused were arrested and the gold items were seized, it added.

Published 03 May 2024, 10:36 IST
