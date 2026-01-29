Menu
Five Delhi schools receive bomb threats; declared hoax after thorough check

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call about the threats was received around 8.30 am, which led to a thorough checking of the premises by multiple security agencies.
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 09:29 IST
Published 29 January 2026, 05:24 IST
India NewsDelhiBomb threat

