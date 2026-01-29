Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Pilot of Ajit Pawar's ill-fated plane cremated; locals remember him as affable neighbour

Amid quiet tears and folded hands, the mortal remains of Kapoor were consigned to flames at the Punjabi Bagh crematorium.
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 11:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 January 2026, 11:13 IST
India NewsPlane CrashAjit Pawar

Follow us on :

Follow Us