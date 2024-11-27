Home
Five held for stabbing man in Delhi's Harsh Vihar

The accused were apprehended shortly after the murder on Monday night and police recovered the weapon used for the crime, an official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 20:40 IST

Published 26 November 2024, 20:40 IST
