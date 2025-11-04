Eshwar Khandre orders probe into Khanapur elephant deaths

<p>Bengaluru: Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has ordered an inquiry into the role of officials in the death of two elephants near Khanapur of Belagavi on Sunday.</p>.<p>The elephants were electrocuted when they came in contact with an electrified fence at a farm in Sulegali village. The animals had come from the forests of Dandeli in search of food. </p>.Rogue elephant captured near Karnataka's Sringeri.<p>“It is said that forest officers and staff have not taken necessary steps despite knowing about elephant movement for the past few days. Conduct a probe and submit a report on the matter in five days,” Khandre said in a note to the principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife). </p><p>He said legal action should be initiated against people who had installed the illegal electric fence.</p>