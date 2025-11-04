Karnataka being controlled by two mediocre sons: Lahar Singh Siroya

<p>Bengaluru: Rajya Sabha BJP member Lahar Singh Siroya on Monday lashed out at Minister Priyank Kharge and MLC Dr Yathindra, dubbing them "two mediocre sons" controlling the state. </p>.<p>"Karnataka is today sadly being controlled by two mediocre sons. They speak out of turn. They stoke needless controversy. They violate their own high command's guidelines. They are both arrogant & ride roughshod over all seniors in party and government, yet they are tolerated," Siroya said in a statement, naming Priyank & Yathindra. </p>.<p>"From my many political interactions, I have learnt that the two sons are intensely disliked by own partymen. They are being tolerated because their fathers are in power. The moment their fathers step down, I am told, the reality for these two sons may become very different. If one son now acts like super Congress President, the other acts like super chief minister," he said.</p>.AAP terms Delhi pollution a public health emergency; BJP says situation better than before.<p>By attacking RSS & BJP, Siroya said, Priyank "indirectly earns brownie points for Kharge Senior" and "helps him survive in Delhi". </p>.<p>"Kharge Junior is deployed to keep a check on Siddaramaiah government's ideological loyalty & policy decisions. Yathindra's agenda is far more simple. He has been used to undercut (DCM) D K Shivakumar. His job is to ensure his father's chair isn't taken away. So, he keeps making his father 'indispensable' to survival of Congress," he said. </p>