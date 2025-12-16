<p>As <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi">Delhi</a>'s air quality saw slight improvements on Tuesday morning, the smog continued to cover the city, with an AQI of 377 as against 498 on Monday.</p><p>Due to lowered visibility, the Delhi airport authorities have cancelled 49 departures and 77 arrivals, reported <em>ANI</em>.</p>.<p>Just a day ago, various airlines cancelled more than 200 flights and diverted five to airports nearby due to the dense fog. </p><p>The winter’s first dense fog layer extended from west Uttar Pradesh to south Punjab across south Haryana, Delhi and north Rajasthan, with visibility being low across regions in Delhi and the NCR. </p>