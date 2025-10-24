<p>New Delhi: Congress leader and former MP Udit Raj on Friday alleged that authorities forcibly evicted his family from their Pandara Park bungalow in New Delhi, despite the matter being sub-judice.</p><p>There was no immediate response from the government regarding the eviction.</p><p>The bungalow is allotted to the former MP's wife, Seema Raj, a retired IRS officer, who said she had paid the licence fee till May 31 this year.</p><p>Speaking to PTI Videos, the Congress leader said, "You can see the belongings being thrown out of the house. The matter is sub-judice, and the next hearing is on October 28. What difference would three or four more days make?"</p><p>He said he would follow the court's decision, but the "harassment" is "punishment" for being Dalit and poor people's voice.</p><p>He alleged that the action was "selective" and "motivated," targeting an opposition leader from a lower caste while "many upper-caste individuals continue to occupy government bungalows".</p><p>“I tried contacting (Union minister) Manohar Lal Khattar, but he could not be reached. No higher official is available on call. Nobody is telling me anything," Raj said.</p><p>He termed the action an "atrocity" and said he would take up the matter further with his party leadership.</p><p>Sharing a video on X, Raj wrote, "My household items are being thrown onto the street."</p>.Congress resurrects memories of former chief Sitaram Kesri on his 25th death anniversary .<p>Seema Raj said she had asked for time till November-end or early December to wind up her affairs and find another place.</p><p>"A superannuated officer can retain government accommodation for six months without any hassle. After that, I requested the Directorate of Estates to extend my stay as my father was critically ill. He has recently passed away," she said.</p><p>The retired officer alleged that an eviction notice was issued despite the hearing scheduled for just a few days later. “They came to evict us during court holiday so that we can't go to court and take legal recourse," she said.</p><p>On Thursday, Udit Raj said on X that officers from the Directorate of Estates visited his residence and informed them about the eviction scheduled for Friday.</p><p>Raj, who represented North West Delhi in the Lok Sabha from 2014 to 2019 as a BJP MP before joining the Congress, said he was "willing to vacate" soon but questioned the "hurry" shown by the authorities.'</p><p>"Why is the same yardstick not applied to others who are overstaying? I will not budge from my fight for social justice," he said.</p>