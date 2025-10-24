Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

'Forcibly' evicted from govt bungalow, targeted due to caste, claims Congress leader Udit Raj

Raj alleged that the action was "selective" and "motivated," targeting an opposition leader from a lower caste while "many upper-caste individuals continue to occupy government bungalows".
Last Updated : 24 October 2025, 09:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2025, 09:32 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsevictionbungalowUdit Raj

Follow us on :

Follow Us