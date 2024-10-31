Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Former BJP MLA Brahm Singh joins AAP in Delhi

The development comes four months after sitting AAP MLA from the Chhatarpur constituency in south Delhi Kartar Singh Tanwar joined the BJP.
PTI
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 09:28 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2024, 09:28 IST
India NewsBJPBharatiya Janata PartyAAPIndia PoliticsAam Admi PartyDelhi News

Follow us on :

Follow Us