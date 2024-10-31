Former BJP MLA Brahm Singh joins AAP in Delhi

<p>New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) In a setback to the BJP in Delhi ahead of the assembly polls, its senior leader and three-time MLA Brahm Singh Tanwar joined the ruling <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aam-aadmi-party">Aam Aadmi Party</a> (AAP) on Thursday.</p>.<p>Tanwar and his associates joined AAP in the presence of party chief Arvind Kejriwal during a programme held at the party headquarters here.</p>.BJP files writ petition against AAP for not implementing Ayushman Bharat scheme.<p>"Tanwar is a big leader of Delhi who was a three-time MLA from Chhatarpur and Mehrauli constituencies. He will strengthen the AAP family," Kejriwal said.</p>.<p>The development comes four months after sitting AAP MLA from the Chhatarpur constituency in south Delhi Kartar Singh Tanwar joined the BJP.</p>.<p>The election to the 70-member Delhi assembly is due in February next year.</p>.<p>Brahm Singh Tanwar said he was influenced by Kejriwal's working style and enthusiasm to serve the people and promised to work for AAP with dedication. </p>