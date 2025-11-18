<p>Four district courts in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi </a>received bomb threats on Tuesday, triggering a major security alert.</p><p>A bomb squad arrived at Patiala House Court to conduct checks, <em>PTI</em> reported.</p><p>Further investigation is under way.</p><p>Two CRPF schools in the national capital also received bomb threats via e-mail on Tuesday morning, which were later found to be hoaxes, an official told <em>PTI</em>.</p><p>The schools are located in Prashant Vihar and Dwarka, and the bomb threat calls were received around 9 am, the Delhi Fire Services said.</p>