Four held for stealing French Ambassador's mobile in Delhi's Chandni Chowk market

<p>New Delhi: Four people were arrested for allegedly stealing a mobile phone from French Ambassador Thierry Mathou while he was visiting Chandni Chowk market, an official said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Mathou and his wife had gone to visit the market on October 20, when his mobile phone was stolen from his pocket, he said.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said that they received information regarding the incident on October 21 from the embassy.</p>.<p>The CCTVs were checked and a team of policemen was formed.</p>.<p>Four accused, all aged between 20 and 25 years, were arrested and the mobile phone was also recovered from them, the officer said.</p>.<p>The accused are residents of the trans-Yamuna area and further investigation is underway, the officer added.</p>