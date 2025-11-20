<p><br>Days after the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Delhi%20blast">November 10 Delhi bomb blast</a>, which killed 15 persons, a video has been doing the rounds on social media, which shows a politician from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), “boasting” about an attack on India. The man in the viral video is Anwarul Haq, the former “Prime Minister” of PoK. </p><p>In the video, Anwarul Haq can be heard giving a speech to the PoK. It is however unclear as to when this speech was made. </p><p>“I earlier said that if you (India) keep bleeding Balochistan, we'll hit India from Red Fort to the forests of Kashmir. By the grace of Allah, we've done it and they're still unable to count bodies,” Anwarul Haq can be heard saying in the video, in what is widely assumed as him referring to the recent blasts in Delhi. </p><p>Reports suggest that Haq was referring to the Pahalgam terrorist attack in April this year, since the accused in the Delhi blasts were not from Pakistan and that the Government has so far not made any claims linking Pakistan’s hand in the attacks. </p>.Delhi blast: NIA arrests 4 more 'key conspirators' in Red Fort attack case as probe widens.<p>Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday took custody of three doctors and a preacher who were arrested in connection with the November 10 car blast. </p><p>"They had all played a key role in the terror attack that killed several innocent persons and left many others injured, as per NIA investigations," NIA spokesperson said.</p><p>With their custody shifting to the NIA, which formally took over the case on November 11, the number of people booked in connection with a 'white collar' terror plot has gone up to six.</p><p>The NIA has already arrested two people -- Amir Rashid Ali and Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish.</p><p>Dr Umar-un-Nabi, who was driving the explosives-laden i20 that detonated outside the Red Fort, had allegedly bought the car in Ali's name.</p><p><em>With PTI inputs</em></p>