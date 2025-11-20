Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Parents of class 10 student who died by suicide in New Delhi demand action against school, teachers

The family, which hails from Sangli district of Maharashtra, has alleged mistreatment, mockery, and mental pressure at school.
Last Updated : 20 November 2025, 14:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2025, 14:29 IST
Delhi

Follow us on :

Follow Us