<p>Mumbai: Days after a 16-year-old Class-X student of the St Columba School of New Delhi died by suicide following months of harassment, the family demanded strong action against the institution’s management and teachers. </p><p>The boy allegedly jumped from Platform 2 of Rajendra Place Metro Station in Central Delhi on Tuesday.</p><p>The family, which hails from Sangli district of Maharashtra, has alleged mistreatment, mockery, and mental pressure at school.</p><p>The purported suicide note recovered from his school bag blamed three teachers and also requested that his organs to be donated, if they are in a condition to work.</p>.Parents protest outside Navi Mumbai school over abuse of 4-year-old student.<p>“My son has repeatedly complained about harassment,” said Shourya’s father Pradeep Patil on Thursday. </p><p>The father said that the situation worsened after he and his wife objected to the teachers’ conduct, with the school reportedly threatening Shourya with expulsion.</p><p>"For the past 8-10 months, he's been complaining that his teacher scolds him for every little thing. The teacher even complained to me about his mischievous behaviour,” he said, adding that the torture continued for 8-10 months. </p><p>“We told (the teachers and school) that we would change schools as soon as he passed 10th grade... Three days ago, just before his board exam prelims, he was threatened with expulsion…(on Monday() he slipped and fell, and the teacher scolded him, saying he did it intentionally... he couldn't bear the humiliation,” he added.</p><p>Sangli-based wrestler-turned-politician Chandrahar Patil, who is with the Shiv Sena, said that it is shocking. “From what the boy has written (in the suicide note) it clearly shows how matured he is,” he said adding that proper action needs to be done. </p>