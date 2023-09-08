Home
G20 Summit: 40 Delhites join hands with police for night patrolling, picket checkings

An official said that the citizens have been briefed and special t-shirts were given to them which will help the police to identify them.
Last Updated 08 September 2023, 16:44 IST

Follow Us

The Delhi Police on Friday said more than 40 residents of the Gandhi Nagar area have come forward to help the city police strengthen the night vigil during the G20 Summit.

"In view of the G20 Summit, local residents of our area have come forward and requested the police that they will work with us. We have agreed as we are already short of staff. We would be taking their help at pickets and night patrolling," a senior police official said.

He further said that the citizens have been briefed and special t-shirts were given to them which will help the police to identify them.

“All staff, including senior police officers, are on foot round-the-clock in maintaining law and order and tight vigil in their respective areas,' the official added.

On Friday, the Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dipendra Pathak, along with Joint CP Chhaya Sharma and several other senior police officials checked the city borders in the eastern range.

(Published 08 September 2023, 16:44 IST)
