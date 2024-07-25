Girl raped at gun point, pushed off building in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped at gun point and pushed off the fifth floor of a building in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka, police said on Thursday.

The girl suffered a leg fracture from the fall and is undergoing treatment at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, they said.

On Monday, the accused barged into the girl's house while her parents were away. He then took her to a building nearby where he raped her and then pushed her off the fifth floor of the building, the police said.