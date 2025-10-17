<p>The Poes Garden residence of Vice President C P Radhakrishnan received a bomb threat on Friday, which as per the police appears to be hoax.</p><p>The threat was issued via email to the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, following which a police team consisting of experts from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and a sniffer dog was rushed to the Vice President’s house and a thorough check was undertaken.</p>.Mid-air scare: Indigo flight from Madurai to Chennai develops crack on windshield.<p>"The threat appears to be a hoax," a police official said.</p><p>In the past month the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chennai">Chennai </a>Police received many such email threats, and efforts were on to trace the sender. </p>