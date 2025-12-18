<p>New Delhi: In a press conference at the party headquarters after the Lok Sabha was adjourned during the discussion on the VB G RAM G Bill, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan said that the ruckus in the Parliament was against Bapu’s ideals and that democracy has been transformed into “mobocracy”. </p><p>“The disgraceful conduct of the Opposition during the debate on the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill is like goondaraj,” Chouhan said.</p>.Karnataka Congress MPs met Shivraj Singh Chouhan, urged him to help sugarcane, maize and tur dal farmers across state .<p>He also questioned the opposition to the change of name of the MGNREGA Act to VB G RAM G Bill. “What is the fuss about the name of the Bill? The opposition is only concerned about the name but we are more focused on the work,” he said. </p><p>“I strongly condemn the disgraceful behaviour of the Congress and INDIA bloc MPs in Parliament. Through their behaviour, the opposition disgraced democracy, tore parliamentary traditions to shreds,” he added.</p><p>Chouhan also criticised the Congress, and said that the opposition party has “killed” the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi many times over and used his name to further political gains.</p>