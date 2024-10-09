Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Gopal Rai to seek urgent meeting with Union minister over artificial rain during peak pollution

During a press conference, Rai addressed the city’s pollution concerns and emphasised the need for emergency measures to tackle the rising pollution levels.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 12:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2024, 12:04 IST
DelhiAir PollutionPollutionGopal RaiMinistry of EnvironmentArtificial rain

Follow us on :

Follow Us