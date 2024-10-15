Home
delhi

Have notified board of visitors for Delhi jails: Delhi govt tells HC

The board provides feedback to prison authorities with respect to the standard of basic facilities to be maintained in jail, including health, hygiene and security.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 08:34 IST

Published 15 October 2024, 08:34 IST
Delhi jails Atishi

