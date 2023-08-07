HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt's stand on PIL for removal of unauthorised religious structures

Claiming that the public's rights under articles 14, 19, 21 and 25 of the Constitution are being infringed, the petition prayed, 'This Hon’ble Court may be pleased to issue an appropriate writ...directing the Respondents to ensure that no religious or any type of constructions in the shape of Mosque, Mazaar, Dargah, Graves or any other religious constructions whatsoever name it may be called, are constructed at public land, parks, playgrounds, roads, highways or any other place of public utility.' The petition, filed through advocate Parth Yadav, said such illegal constructions contribute to road accidents and may give rise to communal disharmony.