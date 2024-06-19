Home
Heat wave in Delhi pushes peak power demand to all-time high

The national capital is experiencing a severe heat wave.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 June 2024, 11:29 IST
New Delhi: Massive consumption of electricity amid a punishing heat wave sustaining over weeks pushed peak power demand of Delhi to an all-time high level of 8656 MW on Wednesday afternoon, said discom officials.

The peak power demand was on Tuesday recorded at 8647 MW, the second highest in this summer season.

According to the realtime data of State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) Delhi, the peak power demand reached 8656 MW at 15:06:55 hrs on Wednesday.

Delhi experienced the warmest night in 12 years on Tuesday with the minimum temperature settling at 35.2 degrees Celsius, over eight notches above the season's normal, the weather office said.

The maximum temperature of the day is expected to be around 44 degrees Celsius.

Published 19 June 2024, 11:29 IST
