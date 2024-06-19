Heat wave in Delhi pushes peak power demand to all-time high

New Delhi: Massive consumption of electricity amid a punishing heat wave sustaining over weeks pushed peak power demand of Delhi to an all-time high level of 8656 MW on Wednesday afternoon, said discom officials.

The peak power demand was on Tuesday recorded at 8647 MW, the second highest in this summer season.

According to the realtime data of State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) Delhi, the peak power demand reached 8656 MW at 15:06:55 hrs on Wednesday.