Hiccups at Delhi metro's Yellow Line after 'passenger found on track'

New Delhi: Services on Wednesday were delayed on the busy Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro due to a 'passenger on track,' the transporter said.
The Yellow Line connects Millenium City Center-Gurugram and Samaypur Badli in Delhi.
"A passenger was found on the track, due to which services have been delayed," an official said, adding more details are awaited.
A passenger said that the metro he was travelling in around noon, halted for over 15 minutes at Guru Dronacharya Metro Station.
(Published 28 February 2024, 08:40 IST)