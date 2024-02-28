JOIN US
Homeindiadelhi

Hiccups at Delhi metro's Yellow Line after 'passenger found on track'

The Yellow Line connects Millenium City Center-Gurugram and Samaypur Badli in Delhi.
Last Updated 28 February 2024, 08:40 IST

New Delhi: Services on Wednesday were delayed on the busy Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro due to a 'passenger on track,' the transporter said.

"A passenger was found on the track, due to which services have been delayed," an official said, adding more details are awaited.

A passenger said that the metro he was travelling in around noon, halted for over 15 minutes at Guru Dronacharya Metro Station.

(Published 28 February 2024, 08:40 IST)
