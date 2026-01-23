Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Hoax bomb threat emails sent to private schools in Noida, security checks underway

Intensive checks were carried out at the premises of some private institutions, while a cyber team began technical analysis of the emails, according to a police press note.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 07:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 January 2026, 07:02 IST
India NewsDelhiBomb hoax

Follow us on :

Follow Us