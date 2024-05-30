Hospital fire: Delhi Police adds Juvenile Justice Act section to FIR

An official said section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, which deals with the punishment for cruelty to children and says if such an offence has been committed by a person employed by or managing an organisation that is entrusted with the care and protection of children, he shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment of up to five years or a fine of Rs 5 lakh or both, has been added to the FIR.