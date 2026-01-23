<p>New Delhi: Panic briefly erupted at Terminal 3 of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indira-gandhi-international-airport">Indira Gandhi International Airport</a> after security personnel detected what appeared to be a human skeleton during routine baggage screening, an official said on Friday.</p>.<p>Soon after the discovery on Thursday, airport security agencies and the Delhi Police conducted a detailed check of the luggage.</p>.Delhi High Court sets aside bail granted to accused in Turkman Gate violence case.<p>Police said preliminary examination revealed that the skeleton was a demonstration model commonly used by medical students for academic and training purposes. The item was found in the baggage of a medical student travelling through the terminal.</p>.<p>"There is no indication of any criminal angle at this stage," a senior police officer said, adding that such demo skeletons are often used for educational study in medical colleges.</p>.<p>However, to eliminate any scope of doubt, the skeleton has been sent for forensic examination.</p>