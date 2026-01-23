Menu
'Human skeleton' found in luggage at Delhi airport, turns out to be demo model

Police said preliminary examination revealed that the skeleton was a demonstration model commonly used by medical students for academic and training purposes.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 12:44 IST
Published 23 January 2026, 12:44 IST
