Congress leaders huddle ahead of Kerala polls, sans Shashi Tharoor
The meeting of senior leaders from Kerala was called by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge in which state president Sunny Joseph, Legislature party leader VD Satheesan, Congress Working Committee members Ramesh Chennithala and Tharoor among others were invited to the meeting.
3.6 crore people of Kerala are yearning for change. The Congress party along with our partners in the UDF are determined to ensure progressive, development-oriented, welfare based governance in the state.