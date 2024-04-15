If saffronisation means serving country, Delhi University is ready for it: VC Yogesh Singh

On allegations of favouritism and recruitment of ineligible teachers on the basis of their ideological leaning, Singh said it was natural for those teachers who were not selected to have grievances. He said, 'If they can name any ineligible teacher who has been appointed in the university, we will remove them.'

In May 2023, teachers from different Delhi University colleges demanded a probe into displacements of ad-hoc teachers alleging favouritism and corruption. In the same month, a teachers' body wrote to Singh demanding an investigation into the allegations.