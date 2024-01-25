IMD issues orange alert in Delhi as temperature dips to 4.8 degrees Celsius

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a cold and foggy morning as the minimum temperature in the national capital on Thursday dipped to 4.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, the weather department said.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'orange alert' for dense fog at isolated places in Delhi for Thursday. Twenty four trains to New Delhi have been running late due to low visibility.

The national capital's maximum temperature for the day is expected to hover around 19 degrees Celsius.