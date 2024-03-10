Man who fell into 40-foot-deep borewell in Delhi dead, body pulled out

New Delhi: The body of a man who had fallen into a 40-foot-deep borewell at a Delhi Jal Board water treatment plant here was pulled out after a nearly 12-hour-long rescue operation on Sunday, Water Minister Atish said.

The man, aged around 30, is yet to be identified.

In a post on X, Atishi said, "It is with great sadness I share the news that the man who fell into the borewell has been found dead by the rescue team."

According to initial information, the deceased was a male aged around 30 years.