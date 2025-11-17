<p>New Delhi: Calling India a model for growth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India’s growth rate surged despite global insecurities. The Prime Minister was speaking at the Ramnath Goenka Awards in Delhi. </p><p>“Our GDP is growing at near 7 per cent despite global instabilities; India is not just an emerging market but an emerging model too,” he said. </p><p>Giving the example of Bihar, PM Modi said that the BJP wins elections due to its commitment to development. </p>.'Deeply saddened': PM Modi on bus accident involving Indian pilgrims in Medinah.<p>“The people of Bihar have shown what their aspirations are, and they have placed their trust in those who they believe can deliver on those expectations,” he said.</p><p>“The country’s development must reach every section of society. We have seen over the past decades how some parties focused only on their own interests…. But our mission to build 12 crore toilets has restored dignity to those who were once forced to defecate in the open,” he added. </p><p>He said in 2022, as Europe grappled with disrupted global supply chains and energy markets, India’s economy had a robust growth in 2022-23. “At a time when the world grapples with uncertainty and fears of disruption, India is charting a path toward a vibrant and promising future,” he said. </p>