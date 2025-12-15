IndiGo crisis: Supreme Court declines to entertain plea; asks petitioner to move High Court

<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea in connection with the chaos caused by cancellation and delays of flights by IndiGo airline.</p><p>The court, instead, asked the petitioner to approach the High Court for relief.</p><p>"We appreciate the issue but instead of parallel proceedings, you go to High Court," a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, and also Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi told a petitioner.</p><p>The court noted that the same matter pertaining to IndiGo crisis was pending before the Delhi HC for disposal.</p>.Delhi-Belagavi IndiGo flight carrying Karnataka ministers arrives four hours late due to dense fog in national capital .<p>It asked the HC to allow the petitioner, Narendra Mishra to intervene in the case pending before it. </p><p>"The petitioner, advocate Narendra Mishra, is at liberty to join the proceedings before the High Cout," the court said. </p><p>The low cost carrier, Indigo has been severely hit by shortage of pilots due to its failure to implement the new Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) forcing its passengers / flyers to face chaos, confusion and difficulty across various airports in the country.</p><p>When Mishra insisted that everyday passengers were facing difficulties, the bench acknowledged that the matter is of grave concern.</p><p>However, the court clarified, it cannot intervene since a constitutional court (in the Delhi HC) is already hearing the matter.</p><p>"It is also a constitutional court. If your grievances are not redressed then you can come here," the bench told the petitioner.</p><p>The court also pointed out that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has already formed an expert committee to look into the Indigo situation.</p>