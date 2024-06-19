Intense heatwave in Delhi-NCR kills at least 20; Centre issues advisory to hospitals

New Delhi: Owing to the intense heatwave in Delhi-NCR, as many as 20 people have lost their lives across three major hospitals of the national capital, with over 12 being on life-support, prompting the Centre to issue directions to the hospitals.

On Wednesday, Union health minister J P Nadda sent an advisory to all the hospitals, directing them to give priority treatment to those who have been admitted due to heatwave.

Later in the day, the health ministry issued an advisory after a meeting was chaired by Nadda, asking officials to maintain a record of heatstroke-related casualties and procure adequate supply of essential medicines, ORS packs, IV fluids and ice packs, etc. The advisory also asked for specific steps to be followed in case of events with mass gatherings. The Centre had issued a similar advisory earlier this year.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has also issued guidelines for people to save themselves from the rising temperature which can also lead to heatstrokes. Apart from that, a new advisory on heatwave, especially for North India, is also being prepared by the health ministry.

The Indian Meteorological Department, however, issued an orange alert for and forecasted strong surface winds and thunderstorm and lightning in several areas in the capital region, including most parts of Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida. In Gurgaon and Faridabad, a yellow alert was issued.