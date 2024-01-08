Israel embassy probe: No fingerprints found on threat letter, say Delhi Police

Police had found the threat letter, which was "abusive" in nature and addressed to the Israeli ambassador, near the blast site.

The one-page letter was purportedly from a group called 'Sir Allah Resistance' and mentioned words like "Zionists", "Palestine" and "Gaza".

Soon after the letter was recovered from the spot, it was sent to experts to check for fingerprints, the sources said.

"According to initial findings, no fingerprints have been found on the letter. It is likely that the suspect used gloves or planted the letter in such a way that no fingerprints were left," a source said, adding that natural factors cannot be ruled out.

The Delhi Police Special Cell has scanned footage from multiple CCTV cameras to track the suspect's route but is yet to get a clear view, officials said.

The investigators believe that one of the suspects had come from the Jamia Nagar area in an autorickshaw he hailed near the Jamia Milia Islamia metro station.