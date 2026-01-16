<p class="bodytext">A project funded by Madhya Pradesh to study a potential cure for cancer with cow urine, cow dung and milk has run into controversy. Turns out the Rs 3.5 crore granted for the research at a university in Jabalpur wasn’t put to proper use. An earlier project to find the mythical jadibooti Sanjeevani, the herb that revives Lakshmana in the Ramayana, had similarly run aground. A lot of public money was spent, and the jadi was elusive, but you can be sure someone found the booty.</p>.TCS board approves up to Rs 16k-cr share buyback plan